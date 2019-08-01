OKLAHOMA CITY — Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide new school supplies to local children in need during “Stuff the Bus” campaign events at the Edmond Walmart Saturday, Aug. 3.
They’ll be at all three Edmond locations: 1225 W I-35 Frontage, 2200 W Danforth Road, and 1301 E 2nd Street.
As part of a nationwide effort, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event in Oklahoma county is just one of the nearly 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. In-store shoppers on Aug. 3 will receive lists of supplies needed, and all they have to do to participate is purchase and drop off the requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins located inside each store.
“According to the 2018-2019 District Enrollment by Grade report on the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s website, there were over 264,000 kids enrolled in school last year in our three countywide service area. Many of these kids may need assistance to start this upcoming school year off right,” said Major Susan Ellis, area commander, from The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year, and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school. It’s the boost of confidence they need to have a successful year.”
All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the local community and will help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need.
