Dear Readers:
Our commitment to providing Edmond with critical information during the coronavirus crisis has been widely appreciated as a vital public service — and for that we are thankful.
However, this crisis has had a significant impact on The Edmond Sun. Most of our revenue comes from advertisements from local businesses, which are also suffering at this difficult time.
As a result, we must restructure so we can continue to serve you with relevant news and information.
Effective May 6, The Edmond Sun will merge with our sister newspaper, The Norman Transcript. Starting next week, The Transcript will undertake coverage of Edmond.
Current Edmond Sun readers will receive samples of the Wednesday edition of The Transcript and a special offer to subscribe. They will also be able to sample local, regional and state news about the COVID-19 pandemic and other news and sports on The Transcript’s website, normantranscript.com.
We hope this expanded information experience will result in your subscribing to the merged newspaper and its robust website.
Edmond Sun readers can choose to receive a refund for the remainder of their subscription in lieu of receiving The Transcript by emailing Publisher Mark Millsap at mark@normantranscript.com.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. We thank our Edmond Sun subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years, and ask that you continue to embrace our journalism in The Norman Transcript.
If you have questions about our restructuring plan, please contact me at mark@normantranscript.com or call 405-366-3590.
The Edmond printing facility will remain operational.
This is a remarkable county with people who truly care about it. We pray everyone is well and safe.
— Group Publisher Mark Millsap
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.