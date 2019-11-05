If you haven't had the opportunity to see who was awarded this year's Top 20 Under 40 in Edmond, now's the time to do so.
Our monthly magazine, The Business Times, in November each year focuses on 20 Edmond-area residents who have gone above and beyond in their personal and career lives. A profile has been written about each of those who were selected for 2019.
We say congratulations to those who won, and we hope you enjoy reading the issue.
The November issue is now in the process of being delivered to news stands around Edmond; however, it can now be read online at the following link: https://joom.ag/nBSe.
