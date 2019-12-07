For many years, one of Edmond Community Chorale’s own, the late Barbara Atteberry, gave of her Christmas Day to play the organ at the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner, insisting that she play until the last person was served. In 2014, in Barbara’s memory, ECC began collecting toys each year to benefit Red Andrews Christmas Dinner.
Over the past three years, ECC members and guests have given more than 1,100 toys and books, and over $700 in monetary donations. Again this year, in honor of Atteberry, the Edmond Community Chorale is collecting donations to benefit the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner — an organization that she loved.
The public is invited to attend the group’s Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at First Christian Church, Edmond (201 E 2nd St).
Admission to the concert is free; guests are asked to bring an unwrapped toy (or monetary donation) to benefit the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner. An Oklahoma City Christmas Day tradition since 1947, the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner provides warm meals and toys to thousands of people each year.
Under the direction of Rondal J. Wallace, the concert will feature A Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten, along with other holiday favorites. One of Britten’s best-known and most-performed work, A Ceremony of Carols is a collection of 10 carols framed by the chant Hodie Christus Natus Est (Today, Christ is born) at both the beginning and the end. This innovative, exciting, and stunningly beautiful piece is considered a true holiday treasure.
Mark your calendars to join ECC for their Holiday Concert, as they celebrate the season and support a worthy cause. A reception will follow.
