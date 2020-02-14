Old Timbers Drive in Edmond will be closed to all traffic for the entire day on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The closure is necessary as a crane will be set up in the roadway to deliver and install rooftop equipment on the expanded Edmond Animal Shelter.
The Animal Shelter will be closed to the public and will not be able to accept animals or adopt animals. The shelter is expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. Additionally, the Cross Timbers Municipal Complex will not be accessible to the public on Tuesday.
