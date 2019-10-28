OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel has been elected to the governing board of the foundation that supports the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST).
The nomination of McDaniel was made by Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden and seconded by Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier. The motion was approved by acclamation of the foundation’s board on Monday.
“I appreciate the confidence and support of my peers and look forward to supporting my fellow state treasurers in this capacity,” said McDaniel, who lives in Edmond. “I hope to help build upon the foundation’s educational programs and scholarship opportunities, which are important goals of the foundation.”
The non-profit foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and assists state treasurers throughout the nation in protecting and enhancing the financial health of their states.
The NAST Foundation provides training for newly elected state treasurers, builds partnerships for financial literacy programs, encourages dialogue with public financial officials, and hosts the National Institute of Public Finance of which McDaniel is a graduate.
McDaniel, a former financial advisor and banker, was elected Oklahoma State Treasurer in November 2018 following six terms in the Oklahoma House of Representatives where he served as chairman of the Banking and Business Committee.
