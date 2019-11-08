The Oklahoma City Symphonic Band announces its annual November concert, "A Musical Tribute to Our Veterans," to honor American Veterans. The concert will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 in Petree Recital Hall on the campus of Oklahoma City University in the Kirkpatrick Fine Arts Center, 2501 N Blackwelder.
Admission is free, however donations will be accepted. The band will perform a variety of patriotic music as well as traditional concert band repertoire. A few performance selections include The Free Lance March by John Philip Sousa, Fantasie Brillante by Jean-Bapstist Arban, Victory at Sea by Richard Rodgers, and A Festival Prelude by Alfred Reed.
Guest trumpet soloist, Dr. Ryan Sharp, will perform several pieces, while being accompanied by the Band. Dr. Sharp is currently Associate Professor of Trumpet at the University of Central Oklahoma, Artistic Director of the Frontier Brass Band, and an international award-winning-soloist. The concert will also feature a color guard and special presentation of the Armed Forces Salute.
Veterans will be recognized during that time. The Oklahoma City Symphonic Band is comprised of approximately 100 professional and amateur musicians from across the metro area. The band is under the direction of Dr. Mark G. Belcik, associate dean of music at Oklahoma City University.
Dr. Sharp has twice won the Gateshead MBC Trophy for Outstanding Soprano Cornet at the Brass in Concert Championships held every November in Gateshead, England. He enjoys an active performing schedule spanning many other genres such as solo, chamber, orchestral, jazz, salsa, and pop. He has performed with the Kansas City Symphony, Mahlerfest Symphony Orchestra, Count Basie Orchestra, Brass Band of Battle Creek, Temptations, and Four Tops, as well as extensive national and international conference performances at the Midwest Conference, International Tuba Euphonium Conference, Jazz Educators Network and the William Adam International Trumpet Seminar.
In addition to live music, Sharp has recorded with many gospel artists including on Marvin Sapp’s Grammy nominated album Be Exalted. From January 2003 to July 2005 Sharp was the lead trumpeter of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus performing across the United States and Mexico for more than 15 million people. He has performed in concerts, festivals and master classes in Greece, Canada, Mexico, England, Scotland, France, Belgium, Holland and Japan.
