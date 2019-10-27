Things are getting scary around here. The last week of October has arrived and with that, big plans for a terrifyingly entertaining week of costumed overcommitment. From school carnivals, parties with friends, and official Halloween-day happenings, you can bet your glittered unicorn that makeup and masks have taken over our house.
Those perfectly arranged pumpkins on my front porch are slowly disappearing and being replaced by creepy, jagged faces in need of a trip to the orthodontist. Once upon a time, the idea of costumes spooked my baby brood, but today, we are all in. Enthusiasm builds early with dress-up ideas appearing in May and solid decisions landing somewhere closer to summer’s end; It’s safe to say we never head into October willy-nilly. The final costume selects have been less maternally pleasing as they’ve all matured (goodbye, cuddly monkey; hello Chewbacca), but they’ve taken to the masquerades more each year and now Halloween has turned into a month-long costume party. There’s a certain nostalgia to hitting the neighborhood streets for a one-night, cavity-fueled candy expedition, but there’s a lot to be said for spreading out the fun for an entire week. Here’s some first-rate family picks for an Edmond-based sugar spree that will keep you hopping through All Hallows’ Eve.
EFBC TRUNK OR TREAT
Edmond First Baptist Church has welcomed the community each Halloween for the last eight years with their annual, family friendly Trunk or Treat event. As the name implies, costumed visitors trade houses for cars and front doors for trunks as they move throughout the themed “Cartoon Palooza” Trunk or Treat collecting treats and playing games.
“Last year we had over 2,000 people come and go,” said Andrea Holland, with Edmond First Baptist Church. “We offer a chance for families to have a fun and exciting evening with games and lots of candy in one location.”
This event is from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 1300 E. 33rd St.. For information, you can call 405-341-0253.
MITCH PARK TRUNK OR TREAT
For a jump start to the holiday week, check out the Mitch Park Trunk or Treat on Saturday evening. A popular annual affair, the always bustling north Edmond park takes on a crowd of close to 7,000 for a night of candy collecting and revelry. Look for decorated trunks with lots of sweets, games hosted by UCO students, as well as a Dunk-A-Cop station. Othello’s restaurant will sell hot dogs, chips and drinks from their hot dog cart.
“We are changing the lineup of vehicles hoping to help with crowds,” said Diane Self, recreation program manager for Edmond Parks and Recreation.
Self said the city asks that attendees not park on the grass. Extra parking is available at Crossings Community Church across the street. This event is 5-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at 1501 W. Covell Rd. Call 405-359-4630 for more information.
STORYBOOK FOREST
It doesn’t seem like that many years ago when we first headed out to Lake Arcadia for the annual Storybook Forest event, but my now-adolescent oldest child was a mere munchkin on our inaugural visit. All these years — and two more children later — the City of Edmond is still putting on a top-notch Halloween event that is light on the scares and heavy on the character-based fun. Fairytale friends come to life in vignettes sprinkled throughout a wooded trail with lots of spots to collect candy along the way. You’ll also find hayrides, marshmallow-roasting ’round a campfire, hot chocolate, games, and story time. Tickets can be purchased nightly or in advance at the lake fee collection stations and at the Multipurpose Activity Center at Mitch Park. Runs nightly through Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Arcadia’s Spring Creek Park, 7200 E. 15th St. in Edmond. Cost $15 per child on Saturday and Sunday; $12 per child on weekdays. For information, call 405-216-7471.
WALKING CANDY LAND
Since 2002, New Covenant United Methodist Church has turned its parking lot into a walking candy land. Dozens of car trunks will be festively outfitted and stocked with treats at the New Covenant Trunk or Treat. In addition, face painting, games, and inflatables will entertain the nearly 2,000 folks who collect on the concrete.
“The event is great for families and provides a fun, safe environment to celebrate together,” said Jen Might, director of children’s ministries. “We know that families need more opportunities to have fun and make memories together. It’s been a great way to connect with our community.” This event is from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 27 at 2700 S. Boulevard in Edmond. Call 405-562-3200 for information.
