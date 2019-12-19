Partisan fury surrounded Wednesday's impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump. The division has ignited speculation of how the Senate trial will proceed in January in a fair and impartial manner.
The President was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Meanwhile House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was evasive Wednesday night when saying she is not sure when the House will send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, said he will not be impartial in the Senate trial, and will be coordinating Senate activity with the White House. McConnell will be swearing an oath “to do impartial justice” before Trump’s trial.
Additionally, Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is demanding a fair trial from the Senate in allowing the testimony of direct witnesses to Trump’s actions
Republican voter, Bob Dani, R-Edmond, said Trump’s impeachment was the result of a biased House Democrats bent on removing him from office. Dani said he rejects that the impeachment had anything to do with constitutional duty as stated by Congresswoman Kendra Horn.
Dani said he agrees with McConnell’s remark that the House impeachment sets a dangerous precedent for a disorderly impeachment proceeding of future presidents.
“It’s another fiasco — it’s a Democratic fiasco,” Dani said.
Edmond Democrat, Tim Reese, said when earlier complaints were lodged against Donald Trump’s association with porn star Stormy Daniels “and the illegal political contribution” made to her bank account, he understood why Congress rejected the idea of impeachment.
“However in July when Trump decided to use American money to extort a foreign country for personal gain, I totally understand why Congress had to take action, which includes the impeachment,” Reese said. “I am surprised and disappointed by the rhetoric I hear by Trump supporters that totally ignore the facts that every American watched on TV. And I’m disappointed in their loyalty to their leader over their loyalty to our country.”
