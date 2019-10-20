Hannibal B. Johnson, Harvard Law graduate and foremost expert on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, will be the featured speaker at the J.J. Millican Ethics Symposium at Oklahoma Christian University. His lecture, “Black Wall Street, From Riot to Renaissance,” unveils a hidden aspect of Oklahoma’s history.
Johnson is a civil rights activist, an educator and author with a long list of books, awards and distinctions of community service.
The public is invited to this event at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 on the campus of Oklahoma Christian University. The lecture is free, but tickets are required with a limit six tickets per reservation. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the lecture starts at 7 p.m. This event is expected to reach full capacity with overflow seating. Johnson will sign books after the lecture.
The symposium has a history of hosting thought leaders like Enron Vice President and whistleblower Sherron Watkins and legendary football coach Gene Stallings. The event is sponsored by OC’s College of Business and the J.J. Millican Endowment to provide unique educational experiences for OC students and to enrich the local community.
