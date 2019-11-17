Police have accused an Oklahoma City man and woman of committing retail larceny of more than $1,287 worth of merchandise.
Officer Dan Butcher was dispatched at approximately 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to the Academy store, located at 2501 S. Broadway.
Chantel Ashley-Deshea Frazier, 26; and Marquis Qinton Sanders were booked and transported to the Oklahoma County Jail where they face felony charges, Butcher said in his police report.
Butcher arrived at Academy to learn the accused were associated with previous thefts at Academy stores, he reported. The police report notes that the accused loaded up a cart with several Yeti coolers and other clothing merchandise.
Police report that Frazier exited the store and got into a gold Chevy Tahoe and pulled it around to the front doors of Academy with the vehicle running.
“Reporting party advised that the male went past the point of sale and attempted to push the cart full of merchandise outside without paying,” Butcher stated. “Reporting party attempted to stop the male and he ditched the cart by the front doors and took off running out of the front doors toward the gold Chevy Tahoe. I and other officers stopped the male and recovered several shirts and hats concealed under his clothing and in the sleeves of his jacket.”
Frazier admitted to Butcher that she knew Sanders was stealing, but she told Sanders not to steal anything before she drove the vehicle to pick-up Sanders, according to Butcher’s report.
Butcher stated that he placed Frazier and Sanders under arrest for grand larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.