Murder charges await two suspects in the shooting death of Sawyer English, 24 of Edmond.
Edmond detectives located George Stewart Watson, 37, and Lindsi Mae Mayabb, 37, in St. Augustine, Fla. Both are being extradited back to Oklahoma.
Edmond Police responded for a welfare check on June 27 at 604 W. First Street, where they found the deceased English. He had been shot multiple times and died from those injuries inside the house.
On July 11, detectives were contacted by a source with a possible suspect for the homicide. They were told a suspect named George shot English through the window of his home while another suspect, Lindsi, waited in the car, Edmond Police said.
After an investigation in the tip on July 14, Edmond detectives were able to track Watson and Mayabb to Florida. With the help of St. Johns County Sheriff Deputies, contact was made with Mayabb via an escort website to come to a hotel room as a prostitute. Once in the hotel room Edmond detectives interviewed Mayabb under Miranda.
Mayabb told detectives Watson was enraged to learn she had a relationship with the victim and indicated he wanted to shoot him. Mayabb drove Watson to the home at 604 W. First Street. She told detectives Watson shot English through the window of the house while she waited in the car.
The two fled Oklahoma shortly after the news of the homicide was reported on television.
Edmond Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Wagnon said based on the circumstances and fact, probable cause exists for the arrest of Watson and Mayabb for Murder in the First Degree.
