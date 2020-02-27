EDMOND, Okla. — Professional Media students and the UCentral News team at the University of Central Oklahoma are producing coverage of the Super Tuesday election airing live on Facebook and on Cox Cable 125 from 6-10 p.m. on March 3.
“Our coverage includes something for everyone. We will have several guests, including a Democratic Party Super Delegate, former governor, political journalists, and political science professors,” said Dr. Desiree Hill, a Professional Media professor. “We will have all the latest results and will broadcast results in Spanish. We will also be live with several local campaign watch parties for the presidential candidates.”
The coverage will last for at least four hours as the students have many hours available to them through Cox Cable and their social media channels.
“I think covering the Super Tuesday primary or any other primary/election related event is really important as it is something that impacts everyone, especially Americans,” said Amanda Siew, the executive producer for the election coverage. “As being a part of the news media and the press, it is our duty to be reporting and informing the public about what's going on within politics and the leaders involved as these people directly impact our lives.”
In preparation for their Super Tuesday coverage, the students conducted a campus-wide poll on the top issues among UCO students pertaining to the election. These issues include: student debt, immigration, healthcare, gun control, and climate. These issues will be covered during the broadcast and UCentral news will be the only media outlet focusing in-depth on these issues on Super Tuesday.
More than 70 Mass Communication students are responsible for producing the coverage. The classes that have helped organize this coverage are: Covering the Presidential Election, Video News I and II, and Broadcast News Producing.
UCentral News won the Oklahoma Broadcast Education Association’s “Best Directing” award for its six-hour presidential election coverage in 2016. The students also won the OBEA’s “Best Newscast” award in 2014 for the newscast produced on election day that year.
