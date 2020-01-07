The University of Central Oklahoma and the City of Edmond will conduct an active shooter exercise from 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the old Buddy’s Cafeteria on campus. There will be an increased presence of law enforcement, fire, and EMSA personnel on campus during this time.
“It is being run by UCO and Emergency Management for the UCO Police Department,” said Emily Ward, Edmond Police spokeswoman.
Norman Nieves, director of UCO Emergency Management, said he has been planning the event with Edmond Emergency Management for the past six months. Edmond Police have been invited to act as players and victims of the planned exercise, he added.
Being prepared is a good idea, Nieves added.
“In public safety we respond how we practice, so it’s good to practice in personal situations but not real situations,” he explained. “It helps us with our response in the eventuality that this does happen.”
All communications involved in the exercise will be preceded by the phrase, “This is an exercise message.” The university and the city periodically conduct training exercises such as this to remain prepared in the event of an actual emergency. Please note that the exercise is closed and not open to the public.
Questions should be directed to UCO’s Emergency Management Unit, 405-974-2219 or emergencymanagement@uco.edu.
