University of Central Oklahoma spokesperson Adrienne Nobles has reported there have been two employees who have gotten a presumptive positive diagnosis of COVID-19 from their physician, but did not receive an actual test.
“Both self-quarantined and were experiencing mild symptoms,” Nobles said. “Neither had been in a campus facility since before spring break.”
She stated this information is communicated to the UCO community in the regular email communication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.