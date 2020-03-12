An announcement was made March 11 by the University of Central Oklahoma that the university is taking action to prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19 by extension of spring break by one week for students.
There also will be cancellation, postponement or adjustment of campus events through April 30, suspension of university-sponsored travel until further notice, and self-reporting of spring break travel for faculty, staff and students. Visit the university website for Coronavirus Updates and Resources to learn more.
The actions come in response to the March 11 declaration by the World Health Organization that COVID-19, also referred to as the coronavirus, is a global pandemic due to the broad spread of the virus to more than 100 countries.
“We know this is a time of uncertainty that can be frustrating and possibly unsettling and we want to assure you that the safety and health of our campus community is our top priority throughout this developing situation and always,” said UCO’s president, Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar.
Faculty, staff and student employees will use the week to continue preparation for remote teaching and alternative study methods, in case it is needed.
Faculty were told to begin reviewing resources to assist in the continuation of teaching.
Students were told to take any instructional materials and devices needed should face-to-face instruction be temporarily suspended and replaced with remote teaching.
The university will continue to monitor the situation and will make decisions about the reconvening of classes after the extension of spring break.
The announcement states in an abundance of caution, students, faculty and staff should postpone, cancel or adjust all university-hosted events, other than classes, that will have 100 or more participants. Adjustments to events could include using technology to allow remote participation and increasing the venue size to allow participants to maintain distance from one another. This recommendation applies to events taking place through April 30, 2020.
Additionally, the inauguration of President Neuhold-Ravikumar, planned for April 3, will be postponed until the fall. Those who have RSVP’ed for the event will be contacted via email. The new date is yet to be determined.
