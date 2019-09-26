The University of Central Oklahoma’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions will host Edmond College Night at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Nigh University Center (NUC) third-floor ballrooms on Central’s campus.
Representatives from more than 80 colleges and universities from across the U.S. will be in attendance to answer questions from students and parents about admissions, financial aid, scholarships, housing and degree programs.
The free event is open to high school sophomore, juniors, seniors and their families as well as any member of the community with an interest in higher education.
To avoid filling out numerous information cards, attendees may pre-register online and print a personalized barcode that can be shared with the schools of their choosing. To register, visit www.gotocollegefairs.com.
Complimentary parking will be available in the visitor lot just east of the NUC.
For more information, visit www.uco.edu/edmondcollegenight.
