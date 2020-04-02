Four Oklahoma educators and one metro organization were recognized for their contributions to multicultural education and diversity efforts in Oklahoma at the Multicultural Education Institute (MEI) at the University of Central Oklahoma, Feb. 21.
Marsha Dempsey Herron, Ph.D., executive director for Equity and Innovation for Oklahoma City Public Schools, was selected as the 2020 MEI Citizen of the Year. Herron was nominated for her efforts in OKCPS, which have included establishing an equity framework for the district to ensure all children are served equitably, are receiving the appropriate resources and are receiving the supports necessary to meet their individual needs.
“Dr. Herron is extremely active and engaged in crucial work toward improving education in Oklahoma City Public Schools," said Goldie Thompson, Ph.D., assistant vice chancellor for Teacher Preparation and Special Programs for the Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education.
"Shehas always endeavored to create a culture of inclusiveness, evident in her work efforts."
Isamar Flores, a paraprofessional for Santa Fe South Penn Elementary School in Oklahoma City, received the Multicultural Bilingual Paraprofessional of the Year Award.
Rhythm of the World Foundation, Inc., a forum for multicultural performing artists in Oklahoma, was named Multicultural Organization of the Year.
Daniel Blank, an ELL/bilingual teacher at Northwest Classen High School in Oklahoma City, and Carrie Snyder-Renfro, a career and technology family consumer science teacher at John Marshal High School in Oklahoma City, were both awarded the Multicultural Teachers of the Year.
MEI is held annually to assist teachers, future teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, students and community organizations to understand and implement strategies and programs that build cross-cultural appreciation and academic success for all students. The Institute was first co-sponsored by UCO and Oklahoma City Public Schools in 1983.
For more information about MEI, visit www.uco.edu/mei.
