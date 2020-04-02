Marsha Dempsey Herron, Ph.D. (center), executive director for Equity and Innovation for Oklahoma City Public Schools, was selected as the 2020 Citizen of the Year at the 37th Multicultural Education Institute at the University of Central Oklahoma. Pictured from left, Regina Lopez, Ed.D., UCO instructor of curriculum and instruction; Angela Mooney, Ph.D., UCO assistant professor of curriculum and instruction; Herron; April Haulman, Ph.D., UCO professor of curriculum and instruction; and, Silvya Kirk, Ph.D., educational consultant.