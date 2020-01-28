The University of Central Oklahoma’s Career Development Center will host its 2020 Spring Career and Internship Fair from noon to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Nigh University Center ballrooms on Central’s campus.
The event provides an opportunity for students and alumni to connect with potential full-time employment and internship opportunities. Employers will represent a wide range of organizations and graduate programs recruiting all majors.
“This is a great opportunity to meet face-to-face with employers who are looking to hire students and alumni,” said Elizabeth Enck, M.Ed., director of the Career Development Center at Central.
Professional attire is not required but encouraged. Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume.
For more information about the career fair or Central’s Career Development Center, visit www.careers.uco.edu or call 405-974-3346.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.