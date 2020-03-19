Braum’s congratulates David Brian Ward of Oklahoma City and his niece Deighton Howell of Edmond for winning the Braum’s Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Prize of $1,000.
Ward is a local artist, graphic designer, and photographer in Oklahoma City. He is the one who entered the contest and won, but it is his niece who is going to benefit. Ward is gifting the prize to her. Howell is currently a senior at the University of Central Oklahoma, where she is studying biomedical science and forensic science.
“Since I completed all my schooling decades ago, I get to pass this gift to Deighton,” Ward said. “Every little bit towards tuition costs helps, and I know that she is very thankful to receive it.”
The contest ran from Sept.1, 2019, to Oct. 30, 2019. Contestants had to be at least 18 years of age and reside in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, or Texas. All the contestants had to do to enter was text BRAUMS to 737737. They were able to enter the contest once a day.
Ward was taking his kids for ice cream after school at the store near 63rd and North May in Oklahoma City when he saw the sign for the contest.
“I only entered once because I thought it was a one-time entry contest,” Ward said. “It was a wonderful surprise when I got the message that I won because I was not expecting it.”
Ward and his family are regulars at Braum’s. They make it a point to stop in a few times a week.
“I love Braum’s burgers, and I think most people love ice cream,” he said. “Some of my favorites are the M&M and Reese’s mixes, and Deighton’s favorite is the chicken strip dinner.”
The contest offered a chance to win one of 20 $1,000 tuition awards or one $23,000 tuition award through text entries.
“This contest has become a big morale booster among our customers and employees,” said Drew Braum, Braum’s president and CEO. “We’re so humbled to be able to help others achieve their educational goals and wish all the winners success in their futures.”
The Dr Pepper tuition award can cover college or post-secondary vocational institutional tuition, fees, books, supplies, equipment, related educational expenses, or on-campus room and board. The tuition award can also pay off student loans for eligible costs. Also, it can be gifted to someone 18 or older to be used towards their educational expenses.
