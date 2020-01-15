In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the University of Central Oklahoma will host King Week with events commemorating the legacy of King Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
Although Central will be closed Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, students, staff and faculty are encouraged participate in the MLK Day of Service, co-sponsored by Central’s Volunteer and Service Learning Center (VSLC) and Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Volunteers will be assigned to one of the VSLC’s partner sites to serve from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“MLK Day of Service is one of the Volunteer and Service Learning Center’s biggest events,” said Brian Belvins, VSLC coordinator.
“This is not a unique event to UCO but a part of a nationally recognized day of service. Each year UCO goes out into the community to give back and reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s courageous efforts towards civil rights for all. This year UCO will be serving with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, City Rescue Mission and Myriad Gardens.”
Interested faculty, staff and students can register through the VSLC’s Org Central page at https://uco.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/volunteer-service-learning-center. For more information, contact Blevins at 405-974-2622 or bblevins7@uco.edu.
Beginning at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 in Central’s Nigh University Center Ballroom, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, along with event sponsor Enterprise Rent-A-Car, will host the 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Enterprise Oratory Competition.
Eric Wall, a freshman marketing major from Owasso; Day’Quann Ervin, a sophomore psychology major from Oklahoma City; and, Christian Coleman, a junior international business major from Oklahoma City, will deliver speeches based on the quote “There comes a time when silence becomes betrayal.”
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information on the oratory competition, contact the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at 405-974-3588.
