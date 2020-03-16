Due to the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Edmond City Council will discuss establishing a public health emergency for the City of Edmond. The discussion and possible action will come during a 5 p.m. Wednesday special meeting at the Council Chambers, 20 S. Littler Ave.
Mayor Dan O’Neil met with City Manager Larry Stevens and Mayor Pro Tem Nick Massey on Monday morning to discuss how to handle the coronavirus issue.
“We’re cautiously optimistic, but we’re taking all of the precautions necessary to keep us as safe as possible,” O’Neil said.
Ten cases of the virus had been confirmed in the state on Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Two of those cases are in Oklahoma County.
On Sunday Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt declared an emergency in Oklahoma City after a local transmission of the virus was confirmed in the metro.
“When Oklahoma City did it, we had to do it now,” O’Neil explained.
The city is being advised by the Oklahoma County Health Department for accurate information.
Everybody should take care of themselves first, their immediate family and friends, O’Neil said. Have a plan ready if a family member becomes sick.
“We’re going to learn something different because we don’t have any basketball games to watch,” O’Neil said.
There are plenty of outdoor opportunities to enjoy with the first day of spring on Wednesday. Plant gardens at home or enjoy one of the city’s nature trails, he added.
Everybody will likely be cooking their own food at home, but O’Neil recommended ordering food for pick-up at restaurants. Purchasing a gift card from a restaurant will help local restaurants stay in business.
“You’ll find a way of using it somewhere down the road,” O’Neil said. “There’s a lot of things you can do to keep things interesting instead of boring yourself at home watching 24/7 news on this virus.”
The Declaration of Emergency will institute new community measures to help combat the spread of COVID-19 in Edmond. The changes are the result of recommendations from our health partners the Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD), the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSHD) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
Effective immediately upon signing of the Declaration of Emergency:
• The City is revoking all previously approved special event permits between March 19 – April 19.
• All events or meetings of 50 or more people at City owned-operated facilities are suspended until further notice.
• The City Manager is directed to not discontinue water and utility services for customers unable to pay their bills for a period of 30 days.
• All Citylink passengers must maintain a distance of at least 3 feet from other users when possible.
Additionally, the City of Edmond will be taking measures in the coming days to limit access to some city buildings.
For the latest information regarding the coronavirus, visit. https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/.
