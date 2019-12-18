UPDATE: Police are investigating a deadly home invasion that was reported late Tuesday in far north Oklahoma City.
Rudolph James, 25, was shot and killed near N.W. 198 and N. Pennsylvania Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
Detectives were told two people kicked in the front door and tried to rob James before shooting him, officer Megan Morgan reported.
James was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and a young child were in the home, but were not injured.
Wednesday morning, a man who was repairing damage to the home said the woman was grieving and unable to comment.
A neighbor said he was asleep when he heard the gunfire Tuesday night.
“I went to bed about 10 p.m. and then about 10:30 p.m. I heard, boom, boom, boom and so I went outside with a flashlight to look around,” the neighbor said, who asked not to be identified. He said he didn’t see anyone. But a few moments later a fire truck, ambulance and then “a whole lot of cops,” showed up.
He said someone posted on the neighborhood homeowners association’s social media site that two people in black hoodies were seen walking on Rondo. The neighbor said there had been no prior disturbances on the street, and added that the killing being close by is scary.
“It could have been this house,” the neighbor said.
Detectives are looking for leads in the case. Police are looking for two possible suspects, but no descriptions are available, and no arrests have been made.
Oklahoma City Police were called to a separate incident Tuesday involving a suicide and an attempted murder in the Deer Creek Village addition near N.W. 150th, west of N. MacArthur Boulevard. A man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a woman was found in critical condition with a gunshot wound, in the home at N.W. 153rd and Misty Park Drive, police reported. Police said the man apparently shot his wife and then killed himself. She was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not available early Wednesday.
Police said anyone with information about the homicide can call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.