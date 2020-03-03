Although not all votes have been counted just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oklahoma has been declared for Donald Trump in the Republican primary and Joe Biden in the Democrat primary.
Oklahoma Countians mirrored state voters Tuesday night when they approved the incumbent president and the former Vice President. Voters also said yes to the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays by retail spirit licensees in Oklahoma County. At the time of this report, the vote was approximately 70% yes to 30% no.
The Oklahoma delegates Trump and Biden won will be added to delegates won in other states in primary elections throughout the nation to eventually determine candidates for the Nov. 3 General Election.
