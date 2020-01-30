Police responded to an armed robbery call soon after 12:11 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the AT&T store, located at 2003 W. Danforth near Santa Fe, said Emily Ward, Edmond Police spokeswoman. No injuries were reported.
“They said they had a gun, but no one had a gun. They were possibly teenagers and they left on foot,” Ward said.
Police were actively pursuing the two males and one female suspects heading westbound. The suspects got away with multiple iPhone 11s, Ward said.
“We have identified the two suspects in the photo that we released yesterday. Last night we arrested an acquaintance of theirs, Nyree Connor,” Ward said. “No other arrests have been made at this time, and the case is still under investigation.”
Police were not able to release two of the suspects names on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.