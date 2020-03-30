EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond City Council told members of the community it’s time to “Shelter in Place” and close all non-essential businesses. The council amended the Declaration of Emergency during a special meeting Monday evening.
The declaration says persons may leave their residences only for essential activities including the operation of essential businesses.
All businesses are required to close unless they are identified as essential based on information provided in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent emergency mandates. Non-essential businesses defying orders of the governor will be susceptible to fines according to municipal code, said Steve Murdock, city attorney.
Updates became effective at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday morning and extend to April 16.
“It is a staff recommendation that the following city facilities be closed,” said Larry Stevens, city manager. “The KickingBird Golf Course, the KickingBird Tennis Center, and other city tennis courts, city basketball courts, our city dog park, the city skate park, and our city golf courses at all city operated facilities.”
City parks and Arcadia Lake remain open. All city facilities have restricted public access. Stevens asked Edmond citizens not to call 911 with COVID-19 concerns, but to call Code Compliance at 405-359-4793. Social distancing rules of 6 feet still apply. Edmond residents are asked to consider consolidating and limiting their trips away from home.
“To emphasize that point is an area of caution, because we had reports of some retail businesses with large crowds over the weekend,” Stevens said. “Those situations are very concerning to us in terms of being able to maintain proper social distancing.
City Councilman Darrell Davis voiced concern about social activities he saw last weekend while bicycling through Edmond.
“There were still a lot of groups congregating,” Davis said. “I saw a lot of pick-up basketball games being done with kids I knew didn’t live at that house. And I saw adults still congregating like it was still Saturday before a football game, in front of their houses.”
The city council can only do so much to keep the public safe, Davis said.
“It’s the person who looks at themselves in the mirror every day who says, ‘What am I going to do to help to prevent the spread of this?’”
On Tuesday the Oklahoma State Department of Health stated 565 people in the state had tested positive for COVID-19. 155 individuals have tested positive in Oklahoma County. Deaths totaled 23 on Tuesday.
“Is there anything we can do that is more aggressive,” Davis said. “I don’t want it to get to that point, but the numbers are increasing.”
Teen-agers are about to return from spring break. More harsh rules may need to be implemented to help residents stay a minimum of 6 feet apart, Davis said.
Mayor Dan O’Neil said safety still boils down to washing hands, social distancing, and restricting outside and social activities. O’Neil asked the city’s marketing department to begin a sign campaign asking folks to take COVID-19 seriously.
“People do get out and they’re doing a lot more shopping than I thought they would do. And that’s just wrong,” O’Neil cautioned.
The term Shelter in Place is the appropriate term for the city to use because people understand it, said Nick Massey, city councilman. But terms mean nothing if people continue to break social distancing restrictions and invite groups to form, Massey said.
“If there are code violations — the city has the ability to issue citations and fines,” he said. “We hope that never happens, but that could for those who refuse to take it seriously.”
Murdock said fines could be $260 or more, depending on the seriousness of the circumstances. State charges could also be filed because of the governor’s emergency mandates. City staff is willing to work with big box stores that have a right to limit customers with security, Murdock said.
O’Neil said that golf is a safe activity with social distancing in place. He asked that the city reconsider the closure of KickingBird Golf Course. O’Neil later reversed his stance on the golf course after Davis and City Councilman Josh Moore objected.
“Why would we put any of our citizens at risk out there for a game of golf?” Moore said. “They’ve got to take money — they’ve got to clean the carts — they’ve got to do everything at the golf course. Why would we put any of our employees at risk for a game of golf?
“Go walk on the trail. I’m out. Go do something else or stay home.”
Essential activities include the following:
• To engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family, household members, or pets (for example, obtaining medical supplies or medication, visiting a health care professional, obtaining supplies needed to work from home, or perform property maintenance);
• To obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves, family, household members, or pets or to deliver those services or supplies to others (for example, food and beverage, pet supply, and any other household consumer products, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences);
• To engage in outdoor activity, provided the individuals, except household members, follow social distancing guidelines issued by the CDC (for example, walking, biking, hiking, or running);
• To perform work at an Essential Business;
• To care for or transport a family member or pet in another household;
• To move to another residence either in or outside the limits of the City of Edmond; and
• To otherwise carry out activities specifically permitted in this Declaration.
Business Guidelines:
• Businesses may continue to perform essential functions with employees or contractors as necessary to maintain the value of the business’ inventory, preserve the condition of the business’ physical plant and equipment, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits and related functions.
• For clarity, non-essential businesses may continue operations consisting exclusively of employees or contractors performing activities remotely (i.e. working from home).
• For Essential Businesses continuing to operate, to the extent possible all businesses shall practice social distancing which may include but is not limited to maintaining six (6) feet between both employees and the general public, off-setting shifts and/or days, and requiring employees to conduct work remotely.
• Any business owner keeping a non-essential business open in violation of this Declaration shall be subject to the applicable provisions of the Edmond Municipal Code.
