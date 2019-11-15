UR Special distribution dates for winter continue today. They are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Children ages 3-9 are able to come and pick out underwear, socks, jeans, a shirt, shoes, a coat and gloves for winter wear.
The children must live in Edmond or attend Edmond schools. Parents or guardians may show a report card or residency with a utility bill.
Parents or guardians must certify income levels. UR Special is located at W. Third Street in Edmond.
