UR Special

Children receive warm coats and gloves among other items during the UR Special Distribution.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

UR Special distribution dates for winter continue today. They are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children ages 3-9 are able to come and pick out underwear, socks, jeans, a shirt, shoes, a coat and gloves for winter wear.

The children must live in Edmond or attend Edmond schools. Parents or guardians may show a report card or residency with a utility bill.

Parents or guardians must certify income levels. UR Special is located at W. Third Street in Edmond.

Tags

Recommended for you