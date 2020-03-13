EDMOND, Okla. — Administrators with the Edmond Public School District said the No. 1 topic they have to deal with in addition to funding is vaping and the problems that come with it.
“Vaping is the No. 1 discipline issue,” said EPS Supt. Bret Towne. “Student health and how vaping affects students’ health is a main issue.”
Memorial High School’s principal Tony Rose said his No. 1 discipline issue and the paperwork involved with it bogs everyone down. It affects the administration, the office staff, the SRO, as well as the students.
“We’ve got to get students to understand the short- and long-term effects of vaping and how it affects the student’s health,” Towne said. “It is becoming socially accepted making it even harder to deal with.”
PILOT PROGRAM CATCHES
STUDENTS VAPING
A pilot program has been started at two schools where a machine in the restroom can detect the vapor and send a message by phone to an administrator. Once the student leaves the restroom a camera outside the restroom captures his or her face.
“They work and they work well,” Towne said. “The school board is considering the purchase of these for the secondary schools.”
The downside is the detectors are expensive. Each detector costs $1,000 and an additional $200 is necessary to install each unit.
“We have a total of 123 sets of secondary restrooms, for a total of 246 sensors in all four of the high schools, and all six of the middle schools,” Towne said.
“The total price would cover data line connections to our network to fully implement a vape detector plan in the secondary schools,” Towne added.
It not only is a dollar investment but also an investment in manpower hours and a commitment to follow through, he said.
“If a student tries to vandalize one of the detectors an alarm is sent to the administrator, and a photo is taken of the student as they leave the restroom,” Towne added.
IT’S ABOUT A
HEALTHY COMMUNITY
Towne said it is not one specific group or type of students who vape.
“A lot of it is peer pressure said Boulevard Academy principal, Jeff Nemcok.
Towne added it is different from the 50s and 60s.
“Not only is it (vaping) addictive, but it is highly concentrated,” Towne said.
North principal Debreon Davis said the bottom line in getting the students to stop vaping is coming together as a community and educating the parents. She added it is about having a healthy community.
When a student is observed vaping his name can be turned in and he or she will never know who turned them in.
“At North we keep everything anonymous,” Davis said. “Every report is anonymous.”
“Students have the attitude of not me, not now,” Davis said. Many students think they are invincible, Davis added.
OTHER ISSUES
STEM FROM VAPING
Davis said there are other issues connected with students who vape which end up in bullying and fighting.
“Other issues are interconnected,” Davis said. “We need parents to partner with us and the Stopswithme.com program from TSET.”
Memorial principal Tony Rose said parents need to know it is okay to look in back packs and in their child’s room.”
Rose said vaping and everything surrounding it make up the number one discipline problem at Memorial.
“Years ago, it was hard educating teachers on what vapes are because they are designed to look like common objects such as flash drives. Now, teachers know what to look for,” Rose said.
Jason Hayes, principal at Edmond Santa Fe High School, said he's seen vaping use increase too.
“Flavors are being used to make the vaping more appealing,” Hayes said.
Flavors like tutti-frutti, bubble gum, cotton candy, and sour gummy worms have become accessible, making it look like companies are marketing e-cigarettes and vaping products that are deliberately appealing to younger users.
“Our schools work with the School Resource Officers to comply with the legal consequence,” Hayes said. “There is a fine for the first offense, plus court costs. Students may also face consequences in accordance with school board policy.”
VAPING EDUCATION
ONGOING AT EPS
“In Edmond vaping education begins in the sixth grade middle school with curriculum on drug and alcohol usage,” said Debbie Bendick, associate superintendent of Edmond Public Schools.
She said the topic is visited again during Project Alert, an eight week period where it is offered in both the seventh and eighth grade.
Tobacco Stops With Me is a statewide health promotional campaign funded through the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Trust (TSET), Bendick said.
Bendick said the program provides a tobacco-free message and educates the public about the negative effects and impact of tobacco.
The goal of Tobacco Stops With Me is to inspire individuals to make positive changes — not only for their own health, but also for the health of the state.
“In ninth grade Healthy Teachers Class, freshman health class,
other ways the schools are addressing vaping include class meetings at the beginning of the school year and then during Parent Information Night,” Davis said. “We also have one-on-one conversations with parents,” Davis said.
Susan Parks-Schlepp, Edmond Public Schools public information officer, said during Parent University in early February, Lt. Derick Pickard, from the Edmond Police Department, is asked to present an informational session on “Drugs, Alcohol and Vaping.”
“His session was one of the most well-attended sessions,” Parks-Schlepp said.
There is also a parent resource page on the district website which features helpful information and links to materials on the dangers of vaping.
Parks-Schlepp said if the vaping is not stopped immediately within a classroom does not mean it isn’t being addressed.
“Students within the classroom might see it, but the teacher may not want students (vaping) to know the teacher has reported them,” Parks-Schlepp said. “We want to protect the relationship between student and teacher.”
Jason Hayes, principal at Santa Fe said, “We have what we call Safe & Civil Wolves. We talk about our school culture and climate.”
He said as a faculty they talk about and research how to improve the school culture.
“Teachers are taking ownership of the school climate,” Hayes added.
