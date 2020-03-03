EDMOND, Okla. — Two Edmond North High School students concerned that a school policy is not being enforced, putting others with health problems at risk, are actively doing something to try to curb vaping.
“The school is not seeing the problem,” said freshman debate student Blake Birdsell. “Not only are students harming their own health, but also they are hurting the health of other students.
“Vaping is something that is damaging to the user and everybody around. The aerosol produced by e-cigarette use tends to garner little notice, if any at all,” Blake said.
“And even when it is noticeable, the airborne evidence of vaping, which typically involves inhaling and exhaling the aerosol from a battery-powered e-cigarette, which looks like a pen or flash drive, tends to dissipate quickly.”
And the Juuls, used to hold an e-liquid formulation combining nicotine, benzoic acid, propylene glycol and glycerine, come in a variety of flavors.
“Sweet, candy-like flavors attract young people, setting them up for a lifetime struggle with nicotine addiction,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director.
Over the past year, it's become incredibly challenging to identify vapes on campus because they now look like things students use in everyday life such as a USB cord, or pens, said North High School’s principal Debreon Davis.
“The students use the school-purchased Chromebooks to recharge the vapes that look like flash drives,” Blake said.
“At the beginning of every school year, we have class meetings and it’s one of the major things we address with our students,” Davis said. “We cover the dangers of vaping, our stance on vaping within our schools, and the consequences of vaping on campus.”
The schools work with the School Resource Officers to comply with the legal consequence, which is $149 for the first offense, plus court costs. Students may also face consequences in accordance with school board policy.
STUDENT POINTS OUT RISKS
Blake made and hung posters in the hallway trying to bring to the forefront that vaping is dangerous for a person’s health; however, his efforts ended with him in in-house school suspension. While Blake’s intentions may have been good, his decisions to print the posters in the school library, use questionable terminology, and then hang the posters without permission were bad.
Blake said he was unaware of the school’s rules for hanging posters and he was just trying to bring to the school’s attention that students are not only breaking school policy, but also putting other students’ health at risk.
In a letter to school administrators, Blake said, “A famous American Proverb says the squeaky wheel gets the grease. My flyers are me squeaking for the help our campus needs. School is a place for education, but you (authorities) are so careful dancing around the real issues that we, the students, are being physically harmed by other students that have no value of their health. The real cost is my health for their addictions.”
VAPING AND DISCIPLINE
Anthony Rose, the principal at Edmond Memorial High School said dealing with students who are caught vaping is the number one disciplinary issue at school.
“The interest in vapes has grown as new vapes have come out,” Rose said. “Years ago, it was hard educating teachers on what vapes are because they are designed to look like common objects such as flash drives.”
Rose said now teachers know how they appear.
Blake said even though they know what they are looking for, they aren’t always doing anything about it.
“I can smell it (vapors in his classroom) and I don’t know why the teachers can’t,” Blake said.
Blake said one teacher told him that they didn’t believe the school will support them if they turn students in who are vaping in class.
“I think if we can educate students about the dangers of vaping and get them to understand their decisions today will have far-reaching consequences for their future, then maybe they’ll make a better choice,” said Santa Fe High School principal Jason Hayes.
Blake went on to say he feels like the teachers and school officials should be teaching the truth about the dangers of vaping not just abstinence.
FELLOW STUDENT JOINS CAUSE
A fellow debate student joined Blake in his quest to find a solution. Both she and her mom came to Blake’s defense.
“The sad truth is they gave this kid a worse punishment than the kids who vape,” said Robin Hanan, junior Raevan Hanan’s mom. “My daughter has witnessed kids being told by teachers to just put it away, no punishment at all. You see the excess paperwork for the teachers is too much.
“They need to focus on teaching, not on writing up the plethora of students addicted to vaping. It is the administrators’ problem, and they need to properly address it just like alcohol and drugs on campus.”
Raevan said not only does vaping smell, but also this year she has developed asthma because of it and is having to use an inhaler for the first time.
“I have also had issues with bronchitis,” Raevan said, “something which I have never had a problem with before. A friend of mine has asthma and she gets really sick. Brie has had to buy six or eight additional inhalers this year.”
Raevan said “sticks” can be found in the parking lot of the school on any given day. A stick is a vaping device that cannot be refilled.
Students are afraid to speak out because, as Raevan said, “Snitches get stitches” is a real thing.
UNDERAGE PURCHASE, USE ILLEGAL
Under 21 purchasing or using vaping supplies is illegal.
Raevan said even though President Trump signed a bill on Dec. 19, 2019, making it illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase vaping supplies, some places don’t card underage purchasers.
“Besides, older kids buy them and then sell them at a higher charge,” Raevan said. “I know kids who go through a pod a day.”
Raevan’s mother, Robin, talked with Superintendent Bret Towne about the vaping problem.
“Superintendent Towne told me they have installed two vape detectors in one of the high school bathrooms,” Raevan’s mother said. “It’s supposed to send a text to the administration so they can watch on the cameras and see who is exiting the bathrooms to know who to check, but they are unsure if it actually works. Many things can go undetected.”
STUDENTS NOT DETERRED
The students are serious about their journey. They visited Rep. Ryan Martinez (R-HD39) and Rep. Mike Osburn (R-HD81) to see how they could help.
Both representatives told the students they were aware of the vaping problem in Oklahoma but until now really didn’t know how to confront the problem.
Blake suggested a solution that would provide students a way to anonymously report vaping.
“They told us they were willing to look into ways a person who was vaping could be reported anonymously,” Raevan said. “They also said there are TSET funds that possibly could be used to help students who were addicted to vaping to get help.”
