Embroidered on Santa Fe’s game pants is a message reading “PLAY 13.”
Since taking over the program in 2015, fifth-year coach Kyle White has emphasized the Play 13 initiative, missioning to play its 13th game of the season in the State Championship.
White said he believes 2019 can be the Wolves’ year to reach — and hopefully conquer — their 13th game thanks to a versatile group of athletes.
“We’re fortunate enough to have talented kids coming up,” White said.
That is why the Wolves have been hard at work this summer in hopes to improve and maximize their talent.
“We’ve been working hard and trying to get (our athletes) in shape, get them in condition, get them used to the heat,” White said, “but also we’ve been stressing mental toughness.”
Santa Fe finished 7-4 in 2018, its best finish since 2016, reaching the State Quarterfinal game where the Wolves were removed from further contention at the hands of Tulsa Union.
Under-center in 2019 will be senior gun-slinger Jorgan Olsen, who received playing time in his sophomore campaign.
“(Jorgan) is just a competitor,” said White, who credited Olsen as a capable passer and runner. “He’s a good leader and he brings a lot to the table.”
Sophomore wideout Talyn Shettron, who received an offer from Oklahoma State University earlier this summer, will be the lone returning receiver for the Wolves this year while senior Brendan Caraway returns to serve as a dual-threat slot-back.
Ryan Denny, Corey Spurgeon, and Evan Maples return to anchor the offensive front for the Wolves.
“I think we’ve got a good mix of guys (on the offensive line),” White said.
In the backfield, White looks forward to returning juniors Micah Snoddy, Ethane Hyche, and Dustin Teupell — each of whom received significant carries in 2018 — to tout the ball in 2019.
White hopes to utilize the aforementioned versatility to maximize production by using limited personnel to be “as multiple as possible” on the defensive side of the ball.
“Situationally will dictate when we have to make changes,” White said.
The Wolves will base out of a four-man front, but could potentially switch into a three- or five-man front given the necessary circumstances.
Mason Olguin returns on the defensive line for the Wolves and is backed up by backers Collin Oliver and James Stevenson.
“The underclassmen who played last year are really going to have to step up to take on those leadership roles,” Olguin said, “we do have a couple underclassmen coming up who are going to be really good fits for those spots that we lost last year.”
Junior Matthew Barton, who received significant playing time on the defensive line in 2018, will be tasked to step up for the Wolves this season, White said.
“We have a lot of young guys who are going to have to step up this year to fill those roles (on the defensive front),” Stevenson added.
Angelo Rankin will be the primary returning defensive back at the cornerback position, White said.
The Wolves return to action at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 hosting North in the first Edlam-football matchup of the year and regular-season.
Santa Fe then plays back-to-back road games against Mustang and Norman North, respectively, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 20.
The Wolves will host Memorial for their second and final Edlam game at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27.
Santa Fe closes the season with a sextuplet of alternating home and road games, squaring off with Yukon, Enid, Broken Arrow, Westmoore, Jenks and Norman, respectively.
