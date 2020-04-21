Edmond Police are searching for a person of interest to question about a missing package that was delivered to a resident in the 400 block of E. Sixth Street.
Police said a home video camera shows the suspect walking to the victim’s front porch soon after 3 p.m. Friday, April 17.
“The suspect, a white male, walked directly to the porch and picked up the package that was just delivered. The suspect walked right back to his car and left the property,” Officer Denton Scherman stated.
The suspect’s vehicle is a small silver four-door hardtop with a spare tie on the front driver side, according to police. Two bags of protein powder valued at $75 were taken from the residence, Scherman stated.
The resident was not at home when the incident occurred, the report indicates, but the resident told police he saw a white male on video take a package off his front porch.
“I also sent out an email to all other officers to be on the look out for the suspect and suspect vehicle,” Scherman stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.