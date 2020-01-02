Multi-Grammy and Emmy Award Nominee David B. Hooten will bring a festive atmosphere to the Armstrong Auditorium stage on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. In addition to being an internationally acclaimed musician, Hooten is also a local business owner and currently serves as Oklahoma County Clerk.
"David Hooten is a magnificently talented entertainer whose performances are marked by a precocious sense of fun," Armstrong Auditorium Concert Manager Ryan Malone said. "Armstrong Auditorium is delighted for the opportunity to showcase a local musician of Hooten’s caliber. He brings excitement to the stage that will leave our audiences uplifted and enamored with the trumpet.”
Having spent decades honing his craft performing as a soloist and alongside other jazz greats, Hooten has introduced audiences to Dixieland jazz around the world. His performance at Armstrong Auditorium will depict a traditional New Orleans funeral and will feature hit songs such as St. Louis Blues, It Don’t Mean a Thing and When the Saints Go Marchin’, among others. He incorporates a variety of musical genres, ranging from jazz to gospel and classical selections, into his performances.
Hooten is a native Oklahoman and has performed for distinguished audiences around the globe, including Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, the Royal Family and Pope John Paul II at the Vatican in Rome. He has performed as a guest trumpet soloist with the Kiev Symphony Orchestra, the Thailand National Symphony Orchestra, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic and more.
Tickets to David B. Hooten, Trumpeter: Legends of Dixieland range from $23 for balcony seating to $48 for orchestra seating. For more information about ticket options, subscriptions, group rates or current exhibits, visit Armstrong Auditorium’s website or call 405-285-1010.
The award-winning Armstrong Auditorium has established itself as a world-class center for the arts in Oklahoma since 2010. The theater has hosted acclaimed local and international performances from a vast array of genres, including classical, jazz and folk music, theater, classical ballet, folk dance and more. Designed to provide an exceptional acoustic experience, only 75 feet separate the stage from the back wall, allowing the 823-seat theater to boast a nine-millisecond initial time delay gap—a measure of remarkable acoustic intimacy. Armstrong Auditorium’s exquisite beauty and warm atmosphere continue to make it an extraordinary venue worthy of its numerous accolades.
2019-2020 Performing Arts Series
Ballet Folclórico Nacional de Mexico de Silvia Lozano
Fiesta of Color
Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 P.M.
Vladimir Lande and Siberian State Symphony Orchestra
Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major Op. 35 Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op. 35
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 7:30 P.M.
Julian Schwarz, Cellist
Gerard Schwarz and Mozart Orchestra of New York
Haydn Cello Concerto and Double Cello Concerto
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 7:30 P.M.
Chanticleer
Trade Winds – Exotic Climes, Exotic Locations
Thursday, Apr. 23, 7:30 P.M.
