EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond firefighters have altered the way they respond to emergency calls because of precautions for the threat of coronavirus, said Assistant Fire Chief Brian Davis. They sometimes now wear masks and gowns, and they said there are now fewer vehicle collisions.
The department continues to respond to life threatening emergencies and at the request of EMSA.
“We’ve changed how we respond to a call,” said Davis, chief of emergency services. “You’ll see our guys wearing N-95 masks. You’ll see us wearing our gloves and our eyeglasses.”
Rescue firefighters will wear surgical gowns during certain emergencies. When possible dispatch will alert rescue workers whether the person needing help has a fever, or has been around anybody who is sick. Respiratory protection, gowns, masks and gloves are worn by firefighters whenever there is danger of contamination.
Patients are asked to come outside or to the front door whenever possible, Davis said, indicating that limiting personnel going inside a home limits exposure to a possible virus.
“Our guys will respond on a fire truck, but then we’ll typically send only two guys in to take care of the patient, unless we need the manpower,” he said.
Firefighters practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from a patient. A mask may be provided to a patient to protect from coronavirus exposure.
“During the last couple of weeks we’ve had an increase of patients requiring CPR in cardiac arrest,” Davis said. “It’s kind of business as usual with the exception of now we’re adding in respiratory protection and gowns.”
Davis said rescue crews become hot and sweaty while wearing the gowns and giving cardiac life support.
“It adds another layer of complications to an already complicated job,” Davis said.
As of Wednesday there had been no reported case of coronavirus among Edmond’s firefighters. Those who have gone on calls are closely monitored and must check-in with Davis before returning to work. Two firefighters have returned back to work after being self-quarantined due to travel
“We’re checking our temperatures every morning before shift change,” Davis said.
Social distancing is encouraged in order to comply with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s orders — no more than 10 firefighters at a time are designated to be at one station. New bed covers have been purchased for the firefighters. Grocery shopping for a fire station is only permitted once a week.
Davis said less traffic on the road has translated into fewer vehicle collisions. And firefighters have been advised to pay close attention to increasing pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
“I think people are reluctant to call 911 right now because they don’t want to go to the hospital because that’s where the sick people are,” Davis said.
Davis wants to thank all of the volunteers sewing masks for the firefighters. The masks are placed over N-95 masks as a way to protect them. N-95 masks are used twice before they are replaced.
“Right now we are pretty good on masks. You’ll see the fire guys wearing different fabric, different colors. We’ll just take what we can get,” Davis said.
The Fire Department has locked down stations to protect the public and the firefighters. People have been donating cookies and pies, but the department has stopped accepting the goodies due to the threat of coronavirus.
“We hope to eventually get back to that. We appreciate the community at the same time. We want them to be safe, Davis said. “We don’t want our guys to get sick. We’ve stopped tours of the stations just to protect the public and protect ourselves.”
