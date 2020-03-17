EDMOND, Okla. — Congress is working on additional measures to help Americans as cities across the United States minimize activities to curtail the coronavirus and its disease manifestation COVID-19.
Also on Tuesday President Trump announced the Senate is considering a House package that he expects quick action will be taken. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin met with House and Senate leaders to work out the details. The president was laying out plans to help small businesses. And the feds are infusing $1.5 trillion into the U.S. economy.
Restaurants in Edmond Tuesday were showing low activity during their noon rush hour due to social distancing by customers.
“It’s especially hard for us in the service industry. It’s just dead — there’s nobody here — there’s nothing to do. Don’t really know what to do,” said Mac Stewart, a barista at Cafe Evoke in downtown Edmond.
The Edmond City Council on Monday evening scheduled a special meeting Wednesday to declare a public health care emergency.
This is a time during a public health crisis when Americans depend on the government at every level to take protective measures, said 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn, D-Oklahoma City.
“It is so important for us to remember that we are all in this together,” Horn said. “This is not an us versus them. This is not a partisan issue. This is about the health and well-being of our entire community.”
Horn said it is critical to make sure communities have information, have access to care, and have what they need to access during this crisis. It has been critical to have the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention work with local public health systems to stop the spread of infection, she said.
“We’re seeing why it’s important to have federal planning and support for everything from transportation to responses in the health care field,” Horn said.
Acute health care emergencies open governmental support to communities for research, virus testing, treatment and response. Government also must consider the financial impact to people who must stay home from work because of self-quarantines, school and business closures.
ACTION TAKEN BY CONGRESS
Two packages were passed by the House with one legislative act signed into law this week by President Trump with bipartisan support, Horn said. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act includes testing at no cost for people.
The legislation includes two weeks of emergency-paid sick leave for people needing to quarantine themselves, Horn continued. They may have been diagnosed or are taking care of a family member. The 7 million workers without family leave will now be eligible for three months of federal support, Horn said.
“It is specifically geared toward employers under 500 people because our small and medium-size businesses are the ones often going for months and months trying to make that happen,” Horn said.
More than $1 billion is designated for food insecurity, specifically low-income seniors, pregnant women or mothers with children. The U.S. Department of Education is offering food to children when schools are cancelled. The package also includes outside employment insurance.
Additionally the House passed an $8.3 billion funding package specifically geared toward health response. On Tuesday the measure was awaiting Senate approval for $2.2 billion in health funding for prevention, preparedness and response, $3 billion for research and vaccine, and $1 billion for medical supplies and other capacities.
“This is about us coming together,” Horn said. “I’ve been on calls all day working with our state and local officials, as well as my colleagues in Congress to know what’s next because we know we’re just getting started.”
The next federal package will include local government support to keep utilities on, including water for Americans facing economic challenges. Water access is critical for people to wash their hands — a preventative measure for preventing COVID-19.
‘WE’RE IN THIS TOGETHER’
Communities that don’t get counted and have access to resources must be included in prevention efforts. Homeless people and undocumented workers must be reached to reduce the spread of coronavirus, she said. Homeless shelters are facing viral threats, Horn said.
“We also have to look at what’s happening in our prisons and jails because of the community threat,” Horn said.
So provisions enable anybody to be tested for coronavirus to limit contagion, and these are issues Congress needs to continue to address, Horn said.
The congresswoman added that the $8.3 billion dollar package directs funding to communities, who are at the direct point of contact for emergency planning and preparedness.
