Dr. Stephanie Vogel spoke at February’s Edmond Chapter of National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE ) Vogel of The Nature Conservancy (TNC). She reported that TNC is the largest conservation non-profit in the world.
The Conservancy has more than 1 million members and a diverse staff and more than 400 scientists. They impact conservation in 79 countries and territories across six continents.
Using a PowerPoint during her presentation she provided details of The Nature Conservancy Oklahoma (TNCO), a presentation which included beautiful photos of five Oklahoma preserve’s features and wildlife.
Vogel informed members that TNCO conserves around 105,000 acres on 14 nature preserves across the state of Oklahoma, and provided details of five of them.
The Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve near Pawhuska includes the largest protected remnant of tallgrass prairie left on earth. It is also home to the imperiled greater prairie chicken and 2,000-plus wild bison.
The J.T. Nickel Family Nature and Wildlife Preserve near Tahlequah is perhaps the last landscape-scale opportunity to address threats of habitat loss and fragmentation, the spread of invasive species and fire exclusion in the Oklahoma Ozarks.
The Four Canyon Preserve near Arnett encompasses 4,000 acres along the Canadian River in western Oklahoma.
The Pontotoc Ridge Preserve and Oka’ Yanahli Preserve, both near Ada at 2,900 acres is a prime example of a healthy, natural cross timbers ecosystem, including bottomland oak forests, limestone outcrops and prairie. Oka’ Yanahli Preserve, along two-miles of the Blue River, is an iconic symbol of natural beauty and a precious resource for life and economic development in southern Oklahoma.
Vogel concluding that individuals interested in becoming involved with TNC may participate in field trips, hikes and volunteer days and also those wanting a more in-depth conservation experience, TNCO offers a year-long program designed around field trips and educational activities that showcases conservation efforts across the state with the Oklahoma Conservation Leadership Academy .
As a non-profit organization, she mentioned various ways to support TNCO, such as donating vehicles, land, or using Oklahoma State’s special license plate — Save the Monarch Butterfly or Pioneer of the Prairie, Bison.
If anyone wants more additional information about TNC or to support its work in Oklahoma, visit www.nature.org/Oklahoma or contact Dr. Vogel, stephanie.vogel@tnc.org.
To learn more about Edmond’s NARFE Chapter 947, contact Randy Koonce at 405-345-4801 or visit NARFE.ORG.
