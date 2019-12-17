The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program serves residents in nursing homes, assisted living centers and residential care homes. An Ombudsman helps to improve the quality of care and life for the residents. As a friendly visitor and advocate, the volunteer has many opportunities to be of service and enrich the lives of the residents.
Interested individuals must be willing to attend a two day training in order to become a designated volunteer and spend a minimum of two hours per week in the facility for which they are assigned visiting and advocating for the residents. Additionally, volunteers must be able to attend a monthly meeting for on-going training and supervision and complete a national background check.
If you are interested in making a difference in the lives of those residents in Canadian, Cleveland, Logan or Oklahoma Counties, the next training is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 8 and 9 at Areawide Aging Agency located at 4101 Perimeter Center Drive, Suite 310, Oklahoma City. Both sessions must be completed to become a designated volunteer. For more information or to RSVP for the upcoming training, contact Freda Hill, LTC Ombudsman Supervisor at 405-942-8500 ext 153 to RSVP. Those who do not RSVP are still welcome to attend the training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.