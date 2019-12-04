Many elders in Edmond would lose their quality of life without the generosity of volunteers at the HOPE Center of Edmond.
Bertha Patterson is a 92-year-old widow whose husband passed away in 2010 after 62 year of marriage.
(EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second in a series of articles we will be publishing for our annual Christmas Samaritan Fund Drive. The intent is to raise money for the HOPE Center of Edmond and the many people who are helped by this organization.)
“My electric bills were very high when I first needed help,” she said. “I also started going to doctor’s appointments because my health was declining, and my co-pays were very high. I was struggling to pay for all of my bills and groceries, and other daily needs.”
The best place in the world is named HOPE, she said. Many women are in need and they are able to get assistance from HOPE Center, and it changes lives, Patterson said.
Volunteers greet clients, answer phones, unload and sort through clothing, and stock food in the warehouse. HOPE Center’s help is based on unconditional love.
“In our warehouse we could never, ever go through all the clothing donations and keep the shelves stocked if we did not have volunteers,” said Chris Sperry, executive director. “And the food — there’s just no way we could provide the volume of service without our volunteers.”
About 180 volunteers donate their time to help the 750 families who qualify for temporary emergency assistance from HOPE Center each month.
Carl Coody’s wanted to help people after his retirement 12 years ago as an insurance executive. Stocking warehouse shelves at HOPE Center is his gift to Edmond.
“People are most appreciative of everything we do for them. So its a very fulfilling job, too,” Coody said. “It makes you reach out to others. You see people in situations here. Hopefully things will get better, and hopefully you can make it better for people to get there and be on their own.”
As a public service to our community, today is the second in a series of five weekly articles for the 2019 annual Edmond Sun Christmas Samaritan Fund Drive benefiting the HOPE Center.
More than one-third of HOPE Center’s charity depends on the Samaritan Fund Drive, Sperry said. Every dollar counts.
The fundraising goal to surpass $150,000 for this year will help families with temporary emergency assistance. More than $3.946 million in emergency assistance for those in need has been provided by the center’s generous supporters since 1989. So the total will surely pass the $4 million cumulative total for 30 years of giving.
“We could really use a food drive because our shelves are bare,” Sperry said.
Sperry said people are often surprised about how generous the Edmond community is. There is no expectation for clients to repay HOPE for Edmond’s generosity. It is a free resource and a gift from the community.
Food is disbursed to clients throughout the week.
Phil Maddern found time to help people in need after his retirement seven years ago.
“This is a place to do it and it’s a lot of fun,” said Maddern, a former advertising and sales manager.
Volunteerism is a way to pay the goodness of life forward, he said. Each gallon of milk, carton of eggs, the boxes he carries with goods to place on shelves, is a way to help individuals, he said.
“It doesn’t cost you anything, but is very rewarding,” Maddern said.
HOPE Center, 1251 N. Broadway in suite A, is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays 8:30 a.m. to noon. Donation hours are Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. HOPE Center will close from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.
The warehouse will be open for donations on Dec. 23, 26, 27, 28, 30, 31; and Jan. 2, 3, 4.
