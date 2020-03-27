Republican Stan Weatherford ordered his lunch feeling content with the direction of the country leading up to the national elections in November.
The pulse of the voters is alive and well in Edmond. Selecting a president is more far-reaching than ordering from a menu. But a lot of thought is given at the dinner table.
“I think there’s a lot of things that could be done differently. I like term limits for people in politics where they stay in there for four or eight years and move on, kind of like what we do for the president,” Weatherford said.
In March, he became concerned about the instability of the stock market due to the impact of COVID-19.
President Donald Trump issued travel restrictions from Europe and called for a payroll tax to offset any economic impact of the virus.
“We’re kind of a fragile country right now, because we depend so much on things overseas like China,” Weatherford said. “But when I think overall, when I look around, I think there is no better place to live than here.”
The Trump administration is being evaluated by voters, who will check the pluses and minuses of what the president has accomplished. Americans are closely evaluating what a Democratic nominee, such as Joe Biden, could bring to the table.
As a Republican, Weatherford would like to see his party control both the House of Representatives and the Senate. But he is not sure if Republicans will dominate the elections this year.
“More important than anything else — whatever the people vote for — that’s where I’m going to be, too,” Weatherford said.
He wants political parties to share common goals adhering to the U.S Constitution.
Preparing to eat lunch with Weatherford recently was Elias Cardenas, 37. National security and the economy are being handled well with Trump in office, said Cardenas, who has not registered to vote.
“As soon as this coronavirus crisis will settle down, I think it’s going to get better. I think it is just temporary for now,” Cardenas said.
A few minutes later, Jennifer Zabel, 37, another Republican, took a break from her laptop at Evoke Cafe in downtown Edmond. Zabel said she is not satisfied with the direction the country has taken.
“I would like to see more bipartisan collaboration. Not such stark loyalty to party lines – more emphasis on the health of our country, and I guess world relations, too,” Zabel said.
She does not support candidates using political parties to promote their own agendas. Elected officials should work together for the good of the people and country, she said.
The economy will probably influence the presidential election, Zabel said. The Trump administration has to its credit a long period of economic growth and low unemployment.
In March, Zabel saw economic uncertainty caused by plunging oil prices due to the price wars between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Others are concerned about how the rapid spread of COVID-19 is creating uncertainty in the business world.
“It seems like there is a mass hysteria; I’m not sure that’s not just propaganda,” Zabel said. “To be honest on coronavirus, I’m a medical professional, and just looking at statistics of deaths of just the common flu, they are much higher than coronavirus. So I don’t know if it is just something that we should be overly upset about.”
Independent voter Bob Mills agrees something more than the coronavirus is upsetting Wall Street. He also points to the drop in oil prices by Russia and Saudi Arabia dumping crude oil. There has also been an ongoing trade war with China.
“Like most of us, I think I share a lot of concerns about the divisiveness of Democrats and Republicans,” said Mills, 62.
The country needs to return to the days of civil discourse, he said. The 24-hour news cycle places more emphasis on what divides Americans than what unites the citizenry, he said.
“Not to blame the media; I understand they’re doing their job. It’s not newsworthy when people agree and it’s often newsworthy when they’re not,” Mills said.
Trump is not a proper role model as president, Mills said. But he praises how Trump has stimulated the economy as a businessman.
“He’s not a politician and sometimes his point doesn’t come across,” said Republican Robert Lockwood, 66. “Sometimes he’s not good at public speaking, but I like him. Sometimes the things he says are kind of stupid.”
Lockwood hopes the election will bring more unity among Democrats and Republicans.
