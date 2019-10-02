Foresters from across the state invite the public to attend the annual “Walk in the Forest” event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 5. The walk, which is held at a different location each year, will take place at at Spring Creek Trail at Arcadia Lake in Edmond this year.
Foresters and other natural resource professionals will be stationed along the westward half-mile section of the trail to provide information about the forest. Walkers and hikers of all levels are invited to participate in this free event as part of a national effort to encourage people to enjoys the outdoors. Special activities will be provided for kids.
“This is a great opportunity to enjoy a fun day outside with your friends and family,” said Mark Goeller, Oklahoma Forestry Services director and state forester. “Foresters enjoy coming together for this event every year to provide the public with information and education about our forests. It also provides a chance for the public to explore one of our urban forests located here in Edmond.”
The trail is located off of U.S. Interstate 35 at 4509 INTEGRIS Parkway in Edmond. Participants are encouraged to park in the INTEGRIS Heath Edmond parking lot for easy access to the trail. Hikers should dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy, comfortable shoes. Additionally, everyone is encouraged to bring bug repellent, sun screen, and drinking water.
The Walk in the Forest program is part of a national campaign coordinated by the Society of American Foresters (SAF) and the American Forest Foundation. The Oklahoma walk is being hosted by the Oklahoma Division of SAF, in partnership with Oklahoma Forestry Services; Oklahoma State University (OSU) Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management; the OSU Student SAF Chapter and the City of Edmond. OSU Forestry Alumni is sponsoring the event.
For more information about the Walk in the Forest, contact Jerí Irby, Oklahoma Division chairman, Society of American Foresters at 405-249-9612 or jeri.irby@ag.ok.gov.
