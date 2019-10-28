OKLAHOMA CITY — Approximately 10,000 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’sin the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease recently at Bicentennial Park.
To date, participantshave raised nearly $635,000 for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association — and there's still time to help reach the event goal of $1 million.
“The sight of so many people coming together for the common goal of putting an end to this terrible disease is truly overwhelming," said Mark Fried, Alzheimer's Association Oklahoma Chapter president and CEO. "Out of over 600 Walks across the country last year, Oklahoma City was one of only 13 to raise $1 million. If everyone in the crowd today raised just 50 more dollars, we would hit our goal and make history once again!”
Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants did more than complete a two-mile walk around downtown. They learned about Alzheimer’s disease and the Association’s critical role in the fight against it, as well as the free support services available to them and how to become involved through volunteering.
The event also featured family-friendly fun including face painting, entertainers and an appearance by Rumble the Bison. The emotional Promise Garden Ceremony, emceed by News Channel 4 Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan and his wife, Marla, paid special tribute to those affected by the disease.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Oklahoma alone, there are more than 65,000 living with the disease and 224,000 serving as unpaid caregivers.
