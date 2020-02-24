The Finance/Audit Committee on Wednesday reviewed results of independent water billing audit done by Arledge & Associates. The audit indicates there were no systemic problems with the billing accuracy or software, but did suggest improved customer service.
In September, members of the Edmond City Council heard from several residents seeking answers and solutions regarding their recent water bill spikes. Many residents complained to the city and some were not satisfied with the feedback they received.
As a result City Manager Larry Stevens asked for an independent water billing audit to be included in an analysis of city financial practices. Stevens said he wanted an independent audit to measure the accuracy and procedures for water billing during the summer months of 2019.
“This was not a council decision. This was my decision based on the number of complaints we had,” Stevens said. “So I thought it would be helpful to have an outside, independent official do that.
“And really what the bottom-line on what the results say to me is the rates were calculated correctly.”
No systematic problems were found, said LaDonna Sinning of Arledge & Associates. Findings back the city’s explanation that two very low water usage months were followed by a very high usage month, she said, adding that this fluctuation exacerbated the city’s water billing cycle with higher bills for some customers, she said.
“Overall what we found were some cases where bills were adjusted, (but also) cases where the matter was solved without the bill being adjusted,” Sinning said. “But I want to point out while that’s what we found in there, that doesn’t mean the bill was wrong in the first place.”
Bills are sometimes adjusted because another way cannot be determined to resolve an issue with what is based on water meter readings and its testing, she said.
“So the fair thing to do with a citizen becomes to adjust the bill,” she said.
Arledge & Associates reviewed documentation for 12 residential customers representing the most extreme examples. Five of those 12 customers had their bills adjusted. The other seven bills were determined to be reasonable, Sinning said.
Arledge & Associates also selected a dozen customers living at their address for a year or more whose water consumption had increased more than 60% from May-September.
According to the audit: “The customers were then evaluated further to see which months specifically increased from the prior year. Some customers were evaluated for multiple months increasing. Between the 12 customers 29 months were evaluated to see if the system correctly identified the consumption for the customer as exceeding their normal level. All consumption amounts above the threshold were correctly identified.”
Sinning said auditors focused on the 60% billing increase to make a reasonable determination for accuracy.
“We went further on those — we calculated the bill for the spring and summer season. We considered the accuracy of the meter readings,” she said.
No discrepancies were found when recalculating 210 bills, she said. Two errors were found when recalculating 1,895 bills for residential customers, but those errors had already been identified by city staff and corrected.
Auditors did not find a current, comprehensive policy for dealing with customer complaints. No city policy was identified showing a follow-up on customer complaints received outside of a phone call to the city’s utility offices.
“If the customer complained through the normal channel, calling the number they were supposed to call for utility services, they were dealt with. That was handled by what practices were in place,” she said.
However, direct complaints to a city council member, or a complaint spoken at a city council meeting was found to be lacking a process of response.
Arledge & Associates recommends a comprehensive plan specifying when complaints should be elevated into specific levels of management. An appropriate level employee of the city should attend the city council meeting to take questions, she continued. Software should be geared to examine the last three years for the same month, she said, instead of the average of the last three months.
“We are working to implement both of the recommendations,” Stevens said.
The city is also working on enhancing its educational campaign for residents regarding water usage, Stevens said. Mayor Dan O’Neil pointed out that 5% of customers in the summer use 25% of the city’s water consumption.
Assistant City Manager Steve Commons said smart metering being implemented by the city can let customers know if their water usage reaches a certain threshold. The customer would set the perimeters for notification.
“The customer would have more control with what’s going on,” Commons said.
