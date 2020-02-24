Kari Watkins, executive director of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, will address the Edmond business community regarding the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing.
The lunch will be from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Edmond Conference Center, 2833 Conference Center Drive.
Watkins, a third-generation journalist, became the Oklahoma City National Memorial's ﬁrst staff member as the communications director in March 1996. She was named executive director in 1999. Today, she oversees the operations of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum; one of Oklahoma’s most visited sites and is race director for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.
This lunch is presented by AT&T with Tinker Federal Credit Union as the Gold Sponsor.
