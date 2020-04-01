A couple weeks ago, I wrote an article about the impacts COVID-19 could have here in the Oklahoma. Since then, many of the precautions taken in China and Europe are in full force here in Oklahoma. Social distancing is in full effect, as those who are still blessed with a job are working from home with kids now that schools are closed.
For Toni and I, doing school at home is the norm, so we hope to record some videos to help those homeschooling for the first time.
As the closing of businesses multiply our challenges, the response of Oklahomans everywhere should give hope to each other and the world. The “Oklahoma Standard” is shining in these hard times.
Oklahoma County has been very proactive in adjusting to “social distancing” while still providing service to you, the taxpayers. We commissioners mobilized our excellent IT Department to enable the large majority of our workforce to telecommute, to do our part to “flatten the curve” of the virus. County Clerk David Hooten is enabling videoconference public meetings. Court Clerk Rick Warren is serving those applying for emergency Victim Protective Orders with a special desk right at the entrance to the County Building. County Treasurer Butch Freeman is complying with Governor Stitt’s request to waive penalties and interest for second-half property tax payments paid late but by April 30.
I want to encourage everyone to ask for help if they need it, and to support our local restaurants that remain open for takeout/delivery. Let’s frequently check-in on our friends, family, and neighbors, especially seniors, to counter the feelings of isolation.
In this 25th anniversary of the Murrah tragedy, we are reminded more than ever we have overcome tragedy before. Charity and selflessness will be the means by which we rise above this disaster, just as those that came before it. We will get through this, and be stronger afterward as a result.
