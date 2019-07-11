ARCADIA —A Morning Music concert and the monthly Round Barn Rendezvous are coming up July 13-14 at the Arcadia Round Barn, and singer-songwriters Joe Baxter and Mary Battiata will present a songwriting workshop on July 20.
Kelsey Avants and Tim Gent, acoustic musicians who call their duo Wallpaper, will play from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 13 in the downstairs museum of the Round Barn. Gent is from Marlow and Avants lives in Duncan.
The Round Barn Rendezvous, a monthly jam session held in in the loft of the barn, is set for noon to 4 p.m. July 14. Refreshments will be available.
Battiata, who lives in Virginia, will lead the July 20 workshop along with Baxter, a Midwest City singer-songwriter who coordinates the live music at the Round Barn.
Battiata’s latest album, “The Heart, Regardless,” released last year, received four- and five-star reviews from critics across the country and the United Kingdom. The album reached #15 on the country and country Americana charts of the Roots Music Report.
Baxter’s newest album is called “The Weather.” In addition to his solo career he leads “The Regular Joes,” an original rock and roll band, and the Round Barn Ramblers, an acoustic group that plays country and bluegrass.
Participants in the two-hour workshop should be prepared to take notes, Baxter said.
Admission is free to the Round Barn, but donations are accepted for the maintenance of the barn, which is located six miles east of Interstate 35 on Historic Route 66. For more information about the workshop or live music at the barn, call Baxter at 405-833-1350.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.