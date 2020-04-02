Wes Wheeland is a 22-year retired National Guardsman. He served as a flight engineer on 141 Star Lifters and was a mechanic for 10 years, flying for 12 of those. He is someone you should know.
He is now in his 16th year teaching at Crooked Oak High School. Wheeland has been teaching AFJROTC for 16 years. He is certified to teach other subjects but one has to be Aero Space Science curriculum and another has to be Leadership Education.
“AFJROTC is an elective class as well as a program,” Wheeland said. “This is not a recruiting program, but it is a citizenship program. We are developing citizens of character.”
It is an all volunteer class and the males have to have a certain standard with their hair, Wheeland said.
“We give them two weeks to decide. In a school with about 320 students we started the year with 98 cadets,” he added.
The cadets also do volunteer work with three organizations including helping Feed the Children.
“We have been pretty fortunate; our superintendent Mr. Brad Richards is very supportive of the program,” Wheeland said.
In the summer they provide camps, and this year they were slated to go to the Air Force Academy, although those plans have now changed.
Tomorrow the teachers will be having a virtual meeting to decide how they will get their lessons to them.
“We are a Title I school and 80% of our students do not have access to online learning,” Wheeland said.
Wheeland said one thing they are thinking about is maybe doing a bus route and meeting the students at bus stops with packets of work for them to complete.
Wheeland said he will be working a full day providing lessons for his students, and after he puts those hours in, he is working part-time at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 15th Street and Western.
His wife also wears two hats as she is the cafeteria manager at Summit Middle School by day and a student at night.
“Since my wife, Lynne, went back to school to get her BA in Management. I have been doing the shopping and cooking,” Wes said.
Wes and Lynne have three children. Jake graduated from Oklahoma State University two years ago as an Army Guard lieutenant, Lily will be graduating in May, and Julie has 2 1/2 years to go at the University of Central Oklahoma.
