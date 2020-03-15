Many families today have chosen cremation over burial but in times past, families had family plots and many generations of family members were buried in one cemetery. What if that cemetery vanished or was lost to history, along with the families buried there and their connections to the families of today?
That is what happened to Sydney Clinton Holt when he went to look for the grave of his great-great-grandfather. Working with a county historian and local residents he began the search for the lost Holt Cemetery and the graves it contained.
At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, Holt is the guest speaker at the Oklahoma History Center. The Oklahoma Home and Community Education Genealogy group will host Holt’s presentation of “Finding My Great-Great-Grandfather’s Grave”.
Holt was born north of Marietta, served in the U.S. Army in Germany, Texas, France, Vietnam and Korea. Following his retirement from the military, he worked in the oil fields of Love and Carter Counties of Oklahoma. After retiring a second time, Clinton has worked with Veterans Groups, the local school board and as a volunteer with Cross Timbers Hospice in Ardmore.
The OHCE Genealogy group meets at 10:15 a.m. in the third floor Fischer boardroom on the third Wednesday monthly at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zudhi Dr. in Oklahoma City. For additional information, visit www.ohcegenealogy.com or find the group on Facebook at ohcegenealogy. Programs are always open to the public.
