Hit-or-miss, disorganized, haphazard — do any of these words describe the way you handle your genealogy information and artifacts? Edmond Genealogical Society’s Jan. 20, 2020, speaker, Glenn R. Clure, Sr., will discuss ways to organize these materials. Clure will cover how he has taken control of stacks and stacks of retrieved information and ways he’s displayed heirlooms in and outside his home. He’ll explain how to catalog, preserve, and share this information with others. He said by controlling your archives, you can readily retrieve needed information and keep from covering the same research path again and again.
Clure has varied interests in genealogy and family history, geology, astronomy, paleontology, histories of the Civil War, WWI and WWII, with physical hobbies of stained glass, woodworking, camping and gardening. He has very deep roots in Oklahoma, tracing family members back before statehood.
He is a member of the OHCE Genealogy Group, Oklahoma Genealogical Society, OGS Computer Special Interest Group, Edmond Genealogical Society, and the Oklahoma City Astronomy Club. He is a retired Electrical Systems Automation Robotics Electrician from General Motors.
EGS meetings are free and open to the public, beginning with social time at 6:15 p.m. Programs start at 6:30 p.m. If you have genealogical questions an EGS member will be available at 5:30 p.m.
Edmond Genealogical Society meetings are held the third Monday of the month at the Edmond Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1315 E. 33rd Street. Enter through the doors at the rear (north side) of the building. The church offers plenty of parking and is fully handicap accessible. For more information on EGS, go to: www.rootsweb.com/~okegs, or visit us on Facebook at Edmond Genealogical Society. The Feb. 17 meeting will be Miration Trails by Helen Lehman.
