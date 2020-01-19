The Edmond Arts Association (EAA) announces a program for its January meeting will be a demo by Claire Holloway, professional wildlife artist. She will be working live on a wildlife painting in front of the members and guests of the EAA at 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27 at the Edmond Fine Art Institute, 27 E. Edwards Street in Edmond.
Holloway is an emerging wildlife artist studying at the University of Oklahoma’s School of Visual Art as well as the Oklahoma Academy of Classical Art. Since Claire is fascinated with the emotions, grace and power of animals, her paintings revolve around the stories of wild species — particularly, how humans and animals interact.
Although humans live in a separate constructed world than animals, the world these two species exist on is fundamentally the same. The stories created from these beneficial, symbiotic and even detrimental interactions are the main subject of Holloway’s work.
In the summer 2019, Holloway was an intern for the wildlife artist Edward Aldrich at his Colorado studio, and in a collaboration with her brother, hosted a concert series combining classical guitar and visual art. She is an assistant teacher at the Oklahoma Academy of Classical Art. In addition to wildlife, she is a pet portrait artist and creates portraits year-round.
The EAA meeting is open to the public for a $5 charge.The EAA meets on the fourth Monday evening of most months, with speakers on subjects of interest to artists of all media. Membership is open to anyone interested in the arts. For more information visit www.edmondart.org.
Next month’s meeting will feature photographer Donna Caughlin, on Monday, Feb. 24, who will present “How to Photograph Your Artwork” and “Knowing When to Use Professional Imaging Services.”
For more information on Holloway, visit: https://clairehollowayart.wixsite.com/claires-art/gallery.
