Jordan Black, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Black, and a student at Deer Creek, entered the Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival (age 14 and under) with a film entitled “The Familians” about a stuffed animal city under attack by the evil dragons. An ordinary family is given super powers and must save the city.
“Jordan, his parents and sister attended the awards night and although he didn't win an award he drew attention because of his pleasant smile and polite actions,” said Pat Reeder, with the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore.
The Festival was part of the Will Rogers Celebration marking Will's 140th birthday on an Oologah Indian Territory Ranch.
2019 is the 100th anniversary of Will's first movie. Plans call for a 2020 Motion Picture Festival during the November celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.