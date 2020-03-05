Super Tuesday brought Oklahoma County voters to the polls not only for the presidential primary election, but also to allow liquor sales to operate on Sundays. While President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden won Oklahoma’s Republican and Democrat primaries respectively, liquor store owners received a major boost from voters.
With 100% of the votes counted, President Trump picked up the Republican vote with 45,354 votes cast for 88.2% against his nearest opponent Democrat Joe Walsh. Walsh received 3,077 votes or 5.98% of the electorate.
County voters gave Biden a victory with 31,381 votes for 41.34% against his nearest opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ended the night with 21,113 votes for 27.82 percent of the Democratic vote.
70.73% of Oklahoma County voters approved the county Proposition to allow liquor stores to compete with grocery stores. The vote was 90,596 in favor and 37,491 against the proposition, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Edmond Wine Shop owner Vance Gregory said his store will open on Sundays as soon as the election is certified. The law becomes effective as soon as the county election board certifies the proposition vote at 5 p.m. Friday.
“I’m optimistic that it will allow us to better compete with grocery and convenience stores,” Gregory said.
The shop located at 1520 S. Boulevard will be open at noon Sundays until 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., he said.
A final closing time on Sundays has not been made yet.
“I just feel like it’s a necessity,” Gregory said.
Apparently voters did, as well.
